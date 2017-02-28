‘Donald Trump got something from Xi Jinping on agreeing to One China policy’

US President Donald Trump (File Photo) US President Donald Trump (File Photo)

The White House Tuesday indicated that US President Donald Trump “got something” in return from Beijing for agreeing to the ‘One China’ policy on Taiwan, which he had earlier questioned following his electoral victory.

“The President always gets something,” the White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters at his daily news conference when asked about Trump’s change in the ‘One China’ policy over the past few months.

Breaking with past traditions, Trump, following his victory in November election, has made a call to Taiwan, and openly questioned the sanctity of the ‘One China’ policy, suggesting that Washington is not bound to follow its nearly three-decade-old policy to support one China unless Beijing agrees to a new trade deal.

However, Trump reaffirmed US support for the One China policy during his first phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping early this month.

Spicer said that Trump agreed to stick with the One China policy at the request of Chinese President Jinping.

“He (Trump) had a conversation with President Xi, I’m not going to get into the details of it, but at President Xi’s request and after a discussion, the President reaffirmed the one China policy. The President (Trump) is not the one to discuss his negotiating tactics,” Spicer said.

“But did he insure the American people get something?” he was asked.

“The President always gets something,” Spicer said.

Under the ‘One China’ policy, considered to be the cornerstone of Sino-US relations, the US recognises and has formal ties with China rather than the island of Taiwan, which China sees as a breakaway province to be reunified with the mainland one day.

Meanwhile, Trump’s nominee for Ambassador to China – Iowa Governor Terry Branstad – was also praised by the White House.

“He is known for his soft policies on China. I think he’s going to do a phenomenal job representing our nation. He starts with a deep understanding of the Chinese economy, the Chinese government. That is going to really serve our nation well,” he said.

The Iowa Governor, he said, has deep understanding and ties to China and to China’s economy and the Chinese officials.