Donald Trump fundraiser for New Jersey congressman raises over $ 800,000

US President Donald Trump waves before his departs from Newark Liberty International airport after a weekend at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, US, June 11, 2017. (Source: REUTERS) US President Donald Trump waves before his departs from Newark Liberty International airport after a weekend at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, US, June 11, 2017. (Source: REUTERS)

President Donald Trump raised more than USD 800,000 at a closed fundraiser for a Republican New Jersey congressman who helped broker an agreement to pass a bill to dismantle the national health care law. Trump appeared at an event yesterday with Representative Tom MacArthur at the president’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. One of the speakers was New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, according to an attendee. Members of the media travelling with Trump were barred from attending.

MacArthur campaign spokesman Chris Russell said the event included 100 guests. Some donated up to USD 100,000 to attend the event, which is Trump’s first for a member of Congress. MacArthur was a leading member of a group of moderate House Republicans who helped revive the bill to dismantle the Obamacare law. Senate Republicans are working on their own version of the health care bill and the measure faces an uncertain future.

MacArthur’s New Jersey congressional district near the suburbs of Philadelphia was expected to be competitive in 2018. The fundraiser wasn’t Trump’s only weekend outing. On Saturday he surprised a New Jersey couple whose wedding reception took place at the golf club. Trump posed for photos with the newlyweds and received a mostly positive response from the guests.

