First time in 36 years: US President skips White House Correspondent’s Dinner

The Daily Show correspondent Hasan Minhaj entertains the guests at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, Saturday, April 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen) The Daily Show correspondent Hasan Minhaj entertains the guests at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, Saturday, April 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

Breaking with tradition, United States President Donald Trump gave Saturday’s White House Correspondent’s Association (WHCA) Dinner a miss. The annual dinner is one of the most awaited events in the US calendar, where the President spends a lighthearted evening with the press.

Not only did Trump back out, his administration too did not choose to attend the dinner. Vice President Mike Pence was also not present for the occasion. Their absence has reduced the spotlight on the dinner. Trump has had differences with the press ever since the time he began running for president.

Many Hollywood stars too declined to grace the event, much before Trump revealed he wouldn’t be available, reportedly because of their opposition to the president. The last time a president declined to attend the WHCA dinner was in 1981 ,when Ronald Reagan was recuperating from an assassination attempt.

The emcee for the dinner this year was Hasan Minhaj, a correspondent for the Daily Show on Comedy Central who focused on the administration and the need for a free press in a democracy. The focus for the evening was on the freedom of press in any environment.

The WHCA has interacted with presidents for years and is responsible for covering the White House and the President of the United States.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd