Donald Trump slams ‘Fire and Fury’ author Michael Wolff, calls him ‘total loser’

US President Donald Trump on Saturday hit out at Michael Wolff for writing a “boring and untruthful” book, which makes allegations against him and his administration. In the book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, Wolff reportedly writes of an inept president who did not want to win the US Presidential elections in 2016. The book also quotes former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, who was earlier fired by Trump.

“Michael Wolff is a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book. He used Sloppy Steve Bannon, who cried when he got fired and begged for his job. Now Sloppy Steve has been dumped like a dog by almost everyone. Too bad!” Trump wrote on Twitter. The US President has also threatened lawsuits against Wolff and Bannon.

On Friday, Trump also denied being interviewed for the book. “I authorized Zero access to White House (actually turned him down many times) for author of phony book! I never spoke to him for book. Full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don’t exist. Look at this guy’s past and watch what happens to him and Sloppy Steve!” Trump tweeted.

Wolff, however, asserted that he had spoken with the President while working on the book. “I absolutely spoke to the president. Whether he realized it was an interview or not, I don’t know, but it was certainly not off the record,” he said on NBC’s “Today” program.

The book, which kicked off a political controversy, went on sale on Friday, its release pulled forward after published excerpts this week set off a political firestorm. The Guardian had reported that Bannon described a Trump Tower meeting between Donald Trump Jr., Trump campaign aides and a Russian lawyer as “treasonous” and “unpatriotic”.

Bannon, the executive chairman of Brietbart news, was removed from his office August 2017 following the Charlottesville violence.

