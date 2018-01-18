Donald Trump: And the ‘Fake News’ award goes to…

President Donald Trump announced the winners of the ‘Fake News Awards’ late on Wednesday. (Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci) President Donald Trump announced the winners of the ‘Fake News Awards’ late on Wednesday. (Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Escalating his attack against a majority of mainstream US media, US President Donald Trump Wednesday announced the winners of his ‘Fake News Awards’.

Trump shared an article link to the winners’ list which was posted on the Republican Party website. The site reportedly crashed due to a surge in traffic, according to AFP.

The article began by saying that “2017 was a year of unrelenting bias, unfair news coverage, and even downright fake news. Studies have shown that over 90% of the media’s coverage of President Trump is negative.”

The “winners” included New York Times, Washington Post, Time magazine, ABC News and CNN, which lead the race with four mentions.

The top spot went to Nobel-prize winning economist Paul Krugman for predicting that the markets will ‘never’ recover after Trump won the presidential race.

Trump followed up his initial tweet by saying: “despite some very corrupt and dishonest media coverage, there are many great reporters I respect and lots of GOOD NEWS for the American people to be proud of!

“ISIS is in retreat, our economy is booming, investments and jobs are pouring back into the country, and so much more! Together there is nothing we can’t overcome — even a very biased media. We ARE Making America Great Again!”

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd