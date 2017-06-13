Watch Video: Donald Trump does a Barack Obama, crashes wedding reception

US President Donald Trump with the bride Kristen Piatkowski. (Screengrab/Instagram) US President Donald Trump with the bride Kristen Piatkowski. (Screengrab/Instagram)

US President Donald Trump late night on Saturday crashed a wedding reception at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster Township, New Jersey, CNN News reported. A video was posted by the couple who were getting married, Kristen Piatkowski and Tucker Gladhill, of Trump surprising the crowd with his appearance at the reception.

According to sources cited by CNN, Trump reached the reception at around 10:30 pm. The reports said that the guests were unaware that the President was in the building and only found out about it minutes before his arrival after Secret Service agents entered to clear the crowd. Sources also told the news channel that Trump signed “Make America Great Again” hats and distributed them to the crowd.

In the video, Trump was seen congratulating the bride and clicking photographs with her. The crowd was heard chanting “USA, USA” in the video, while Trump posed with the bride. Some reports said that the Republican President also had a quick dance with the bride.

Watch Video:

Trump made surprise stop at wedding reception last night at Bedminster. The crowd broke out into chants of “USA!” (Video obtained by CNN) pic.twitter.com/sfe6zFdOlI — Ashley Killough (@KilloughCNN) June 11, 2017

The former US President Barack Obama had also crashed Stephanie and Brian Tobe’s wedding in October 2015 at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla, California. The couple, who were taking their vows, were interrupted after the Obama decided to end his business visit to California with a round of golf at the famed course. Obama shook hands with the guests afterwards and posed for photos with the couple. He had also apologised for delaying the ceremony.

According to the photographer of the couple, who wrote a blog afterwards, the former POTUS also gave some wedding advice to the couple. “Nothing about this presidential drop-in negatively impacted the day,” Erin Youngren wrote. “In fact, the mood became so fun, laid back, and celebratory, that it was one of the most joyful weddings we’ve ever been at – ever. We easily made up the timeline with the cocktail hour, we were able to get better sunset photos, and in the end, things didn’t run late at all. It was a life moment that none of us will ever forget.”

