Donald Trump Congress address LIVE: POTUS vows to eliminate ISIS, pushes for largest defence budget

US President Donald Trump is currently addressing the US Congress today. From jobs and the economy, to health care, to immigration, Trump is expected to highlight key issues that his administration will focus on, as well as talk about what the Trump administration has done since it assumed power about a month ago.

LIVE updates from Donald Trump’s address to US Congress:

8.30 am: Trump says the United States strongly supports NATO, but partners must meet their financial obligations. “Our foreign policy calls for a direct, robust and meaningful engagement with the world. It is American leadership based on vital security interests that we share with our allies across the globe. We strongly support NATO, an alliance forged through the bonds of two World Wars that dethroned fascism, and a Cold War that defeated communism.” We will respect historic institutions, but we will also respect the sovereign rights of nations, he said.

8.28 am: Trump now speaks about increasing military spend. “To keep America Safe we must provide the men and women of the United States military with the tools they need to prevent war and — if they must — to fight and to win. I am sending the Congress a budget that rebuilds the military, eliminates the Defense sequester, and calls for one of the largest increases in national defense spending in American history.” Trump also proposes to increase the funding to veterans.

8.26 am: Trump creates VOICE. “I have ordered the Department of Homeland Security to create an office to serve American Victims. The office is called VOICE — Victims Of Immigration Crime Engagement. We are providing a voice to those who have been ignored by our media, and silenced by special interests.”

8.25 am: “Every American child should be able to grow up in a safe community, to attend a great school, and to have access to a high-paying job. But to create this future, we must work with — not against — the men and women of law enforcement. We must build bridges of cooperation and trust — not drive the wedge of disunity and division.”

8.24 am: “The murder rate in 2015 experienced its largest single-year increase in nearly half a century. In Chicago, more than 4,000 people were shot last year alone — and the murder rate so far this year has been even higher. This is not acceptable in our society,” Trump says, speaking about crime and violence.

8.20 am: Education is the civil rights issue of our time. I am calling upon Members of both parties to pass an education bill that funds school choice for disadvantaged youth, including millions of African-American and Latino children. These families should be free to choose the public, private, charter, magnet, religious or home school that is right for them.

8.13 am: Let’s get the job done, and get it done right, says Donald Trump as he urges members of Congress to get together and repeal Obamacare and pass a new healthcare reform that covers those with pre-existing conditions and also allows people to chose what plan works for them the best. “The time has come to give Americans the freedom to purchase health insurance across state lines.”

8.10 am: Repeal Obamacare, Donald Trump urges US Congress. “I am calling on Congress to REPEAL & REPLACE OBAMACARE with reforms that expand choice, increase access, lower costs & provide better care,” he said. “Obamacare is collapsing – and we must act decisively to protect all Americans. Action is not a choice, it is a necessity. We must ensure that Americans with pre-existing conditions have access to coverage.”

From his excerpt: “Tonight, I’m also calling on this Congress to repeal and replace Obamacare with reforms that expand choice, increase access, lower cost and, at the same time, provide better health care. Mandating every American to pay government-approved health insurance was never the right solution for America. The way to make health insurance available to everyone is to lower the cost of health insurance, and that’s what we’ll do.”

8.07 am: Six trillion dollars have been spent on the middle east, says Trump, further claiming that the same amount could have helped rebuild America twice — or thrice if it had people good enough to negotiate. He has urged US Congress to allow the sanction of one trillion dollars to help rebuild America which will be guided by Buy American and Hire American.

8.04 am: He touched upon trade in his address. “I believe in free trade, but it also must be fair trade. I’m not going to let our great companies and workers be taken advantage of anymore.”

8.02 am: Donald Trump now talks about taxation. “My team is developing historic tax reform that will reduce the tax rate on our companies & provide massive tax relief for the middle class.”

8.00 am: Trump now talks about creating opportunities for American companies to set up shop in the country, adding that it should be very difficult for a company to leave America. He also spoke of what he claimed was a very high unemployment rate and that businesses must hire more Americans. “We must restart the engine of the American economy, making it easier for companies to do business in the US & much harder for them to leave!”

7.57 am: Trump says his administration has imposed sanctions on entities, individuals who support Iran’s ballistic missile program, and we have reaffirmed unbreakable alliance with Israel. He also said he has asked his defence officials to draw up a plan to defeat ISIS and that his administration will work with friends and allies in the Muslim world to defeat the Islamic State that has killed people of all faiths.

7.55 am: And radical Islam finds a mention here as well. He claims he has numbers that say a majority of attacks in America post 9/11 have been carried out by people who have entered the country as immigrants. “It is not compassionate, but reckless, to allow uncontrolled entry from places where proper vetting cannot occur”. He earlier said that officials are already removing gang members, drug dealers and criminals that ‘threaten our communities and prey on our citizens’.

7.52 am: Trump once again talks about the great wall that his administration will soon build. “By enforcing immigration regulations, we will make our communities safer for everyone.” He also said that his administration will stop drugs from pouring into America and poisoning youth, and “we will expand treatment for those who have become addicted”.

7.50 am: Our military will be given the resources its brave warriors so richly deserve.

7.48 am: We’ve imposed a five-year ban on lobbying by executive branch officials, and lifetime ban on becoming lobbyists for foreign governments, Trump says

7.40 am: While we may be a nation divided in policies, we stand united in condemning hate, says President Donald Trump as he begins his address to Congress. Trump opened joint session of Congress address by condemning threats against Jewish centers, shooting in Kansas.

Excerpts released by the White House indicate that Trump will urge members of Congress to repeal Obamacare. “Tonight, I’m also calling on this Congress to repeal and replace Obamacare with reforms that expand choice, increase access, lower cost and, at the same time, provide better health care. Mandating every American to pay government-approved health insurance was never the right solution for America. The way to make health insurance available to everyone is to lower the cost of health insurance, and that’s what we’ll do.”

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd