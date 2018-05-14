Donald Trump condemns Paris attack, seeks changes to the thought process on terror

US President Donald Trump (File) US President Donald Trump (File)

Expressing sadness over the latest terrorist attack in Paris, US President Donald Trump on Sunday called for a change in mindset for how countries deal with terrorism. “So sad to see the terror Attack in Paris. At some point countries will have to open their eyes & see what is really going on,” Trump said in a tweet. “This kind of sickness & hatred is not compatible with a loving, peaceful, & successful country! Changes to our thought process on terror must be made,” he added.

Earlier, the US strongly condemned the Saturday’s stabbing attack in Paris, where one person was killed and four others were injured by a 20-year-old knife-wielding man. The assailant was later killed by the police. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said.

So sad to see the Terror Attack in Paris. At some point countries will have to open their eyes & see what is really going on. This kind of sickness & hatred is not compatible with a loving, peaceful, & successful country! Changes to our thought process on terror must be made. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 14, 2018

She said the US stands in solidarity with the French people and their government against the terrorist attack. “Acts like this only strengthen the resolve of the global coalition to defeat ISIS and drive it out of existence,” Sanders said.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the US does not know much about who were behind the attack. “We know that the caliphate ISIS has claimed responsibility. They said he was one of their soldiers. We can’t verify that yet. The French authorities, with all the intelligence help the United States can provide, we’ll do our best to unpack this in the coming hours,” Pompeo told Fox News Sunday.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App