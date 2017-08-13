Donald Trump condemns ‘hate’ after protest violence in Virginia

Latest News
"We must ALL be united & condemn all that hate stands for," Trump wrote in a Twitter message.

By: Reuters | Washington | Published:August 13, 2017 12:21 am
President Donald Trump on Saturday condemned violence that erupted between white nationalists and counter-demonstrators on Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“We must ALL be united & condemn all that hate stands for,” Trump wrote in a Twitter message. “There is no place for this kind of violence in America.” Officials had approved the protest march in downtown Charlottesville but cancelled the event and declared a state of emergency after outbreaks of violence.

