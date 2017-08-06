Trump commends UNSC for adopting new sanctions on North Korea

“Trump commends the UN Security Council for passing a new resolution that increases sanctions on North Korea in response to its recent ballistic missile tests,” the White House said. (File) “Trump commends the UN Security Council for passing a new resolution that increases sanctions on North Korea in response to its recent ballistic missile tests,” the White House said. (File)

US President Donald Trump has commended the UN Security Council for adopting new sanctions on North Korea, calling it the single largest economic sanctions package issued against the reclusive nation that is expected to cost Pyongyang USD 1 billion. Trump also praised Russia and North Korea’s ally China for voting in favour of the sanctions.

The UN Security Council unanimously adopted a US-drafted resolution that significantly strengthened sanctions on North Korea, with a ban on exports aimed at depriving Pyongyang of USD 1 billion in annual revenue. The US-drafted measure, negotiated with North Korea’s neighbour and ally China, is aimed at increasing economic pressure on Pyongyang to return to negotiations on its nuclear and missile programs.

“Trump commends the UN Security Council for passing a new resolution that increases sanctions on North Korea in response to its recent ballistic missile tests,” the White House said. Trump said China and Russia voted with the US to pass what he called “the single largest economic sanctions package ever” on North Korea.

“The President appreciates China’s and Russia’s cooperation in securing passage of this resolution,” it added. “He will continue working with allies and partners to increase diplomatic and economic pressure on North Korea to end its threatening and destabilising behaviour,” the White House said in a statement.

