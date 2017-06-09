Donald Trump claims ‘total and complete vindication’, calls James Comey a leaker

In this combination photo, President Donald Trump, left, appears in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on May 10, 2017, and FBI Director James Comey appears at a news conference in Washington on June 30, 2014. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, left, and Susan Walsh, File) In this combination photo, President Donald Trump, left, appears in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on May 10, 2017, and FBI Director James Comey appears at a news conference in Washington on June 30, 2014. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, left, and Susan Walsh, File)

In his first public comments a day after former FBI director James Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee, US President Donald Trump tweeted that there was ‘total and complete vindication.’

“Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication…and WOW, Comey is a leaker!” the President said on Twitter.

Comey’s testimony at the hearing was in connection with the Trump administration’s alleged ties to Russia and former NSA Michael Flynn’s purported conversations with Russian diplomats. The former FBI director said that he was fired because of the Russian investigation and that the president’s comments about the standing of the FBI and him personally were ‘plain, simple lies.’

At the same time, he admitted to leaking information about his interactions with Trump in the hope that a special counsel would be appointed to look into the administration’s ties with Russia. He added he documented his meetings with the President as he was concerned the President might lie about the nature of the conversations later.

Comey also confirmed Russia’s influence in the presidential election by saying that they did it with purpose and sophistication.

“They did it with purpose. They did it with sophistication. They did it with overwhelming technical efforts. It was an active measures campaign driven from the top of that government,” he told the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence during a much-anticipated hearing.

