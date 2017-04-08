Donald Trump chooses Kevin Hassett as key economics adviser

Kevin Hassett. Kevin Hassett.

President Donald Trump has chosen Kevin Hassett, an economics adviser to past Republican presidential candidates, to be chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers. It’s a critical role for analysing the performance of the economy and impact of policy changes.

Hassett is the research director for domestic policy at the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank. He has provided economic advice to the presidential campaigns of John McCain, George W Bush and Mitt Romney. With a doctorate in economics from the University of Pennsylvania, Hassett has worked as a senior economist at the Federal Reserve and taught at Columbia University’s business school.

The CEA has routinely been filled by leading academic economists and was among the most prominent vacant posts during early months of the Trump presidency.

