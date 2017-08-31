Donald Trump calls for diplomatic measures to resolve Qatar crisis

US President Donald Trump (File) US President Donald Trump (File)

US President Donald Trump has called for a diplomatic solution to the crisis between Qatar and its neighbouring countries, urging them to follow their commitment to fighting terrorism.

Trump made the remarks during a telephonic conversation with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Wednesday, the White House said in a readout of the conversation between the two leaders.

“The President urged that all parties to the Qatar dispute find a diplomatic resolution that follows through on their commitments made at the Riyadh Summit, to maintain unity while fighting terrorism. The two leaders also addressed the threat that Iran poses to the region,” it said.

Donald Trump and King Salman also discussed the need to defeat terrorism, cut off terrorists’ funding and combat extremist ideology. “The President and the King praised the resilience of the communities affected by Hurricane Harvey, and King Salman offered his condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in the catastrophic storm,” the White House said.

Qatar is facing a boycott by a group of countries led by Saudi-Arabia and the United Arab Emirates who had cut off political and trade links with Doha on June 5, initiating the Gulf’s worst political crisis in years. The bloc accuses Qatar of supporting extremism, a charge the emirate denies.

