Donald Trump, British PM to give joint press conference on Friday

Donald Trump will give his first press conference as US president on Friday, in a joint appearance with visiting British Prime Minister Theresa May. White House spokesman Sean Spicer indicated today that Trump would take questions from reporters after the pair meet at the White House.

Trump’s administration has taken a confrontational approach to the media, while at the same time the new Republican president uses frequent television appearances as a bully pulpit. His only press conference after winning the election and before taking office was dominated by questions about alleged Russian interference in US politics and Trump’s gripes with individual reporters.