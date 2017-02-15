Donald Trump blasts intelligence community for classified info leaks

President Donald Trump (Source: AP/File) President Donald Trump (Source: AP/File)

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday blasted the intelligence community for leaking information to newspapers, saying the “real scandal” is that classified inputs are illegally given out by intelligence like “candy”. “The real scandal here is that classified information is illegally given out by intelligence like candy. Very un-American!,” Trump tweeted, expressing his sheer frustration and anger over the news reports appearing in the US media that provides an insight into working of his administration.

The Trump administration alleges that those information are not true and are being leaked by people inside the government. “Information is being illegally given to the failing @nytimes & @washingtonpost by the intelligence community (NSA and FBI?). Just like Russia,” Trump tweeted. Trump thanked a Bloomberg report that was critical of the FBI and the NSA.

“Thank you to Eli Lake of The Bloomberg View – ‘The NSA & FBI…should not interfere in our politics…and is’ Very serious situation for USA,” he said as he continued to blast the media in a series of tweets. “The fake news media is going crazy with their conspiracy theories and blind hatred,” he said.

MSNBC and CNN “are unwatchable,” he said, adding that Fox News “is great!”. Trump was also critical of the media accusing him of Russian connection. “This Russian connection non-sense is merely an attempt to cover-up the many mistakes made in Hillary Clinton’s losing campaign,” Trump said.