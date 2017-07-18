Donald Trump blames Democrats for bill’s failure to replace Obamacare

President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on Monday (Source: AP Photo) President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on Monday (Source: AP Photo)

President Donald Trump blamed Democrats and a few holdouts in his own party on Tuesday for the collapse of the latest Republican effort to repeal and replace Obamacare – one of Trump’s key campaign pledges. A Republican drive in the Senate to come up with a plan to replace the Affordable Care Act fell apart yesterday when two more Republican senators came out against their party’s legislation.

That made for a total of four holdouts – the party has 52 seats in the 100-member legislature – and effectively doomed the legislation.

The collapse is a stinging blow to Trump and Republicans who have vowed for seven years that they would quickly dump former president Barack Obama’s signature health care reform as soon as they could. “We were let down by all of the Democrats and a few Republicans. Most Republicans were loyal, terrific & worked really hard. We will return!” Trump said in a tweet Tuesday morning.

“As I have always said, let ObamaCare fail and then come together and do a great healthcare plan. Stay tuned!,” he added. Actually, Trump has consistently advocated repealing and replacing Obamacare at the same time, rather than doing it in stages, and has said it could be done quickly.

