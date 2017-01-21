Donald Trump becomes 45th US President: Highlights of the inauguration day

Donald Trump (File Photo) Donald Trump (File Photo)

Donald Trump became the 45th president of the United States on Friday, emphatically promising to deliver on the key promises and themes of his largely divisive election campaign. Ten weeks before, the 70-year-old stunned America and the world by toppling Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton following a fiercely-contested presidential election. Thousands of people turned out in Washington to attend the inauguration ceremony of Trump, who took the reins from former president Barack Obama.

As the inaugural balls come to an end, it would be interesting to bring forth the summary of the day’s event. Here are all the highlights of Trump’s inauguration day.

Trumps meet Obamas

Before the swearing-in ceremony of the 45th President of the US, Obamas gave a warm welcome to Trump and his wife Melania at the White House. This meeting occurred after Trump attended the church service earlier in the morning. Obama and Michelle then walked the Trumps inside the White House, before leaving together for the US Capitol, where Trump took the oath ceremony.

Jackie Evancho and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir perform at inauguration

Mormon Tabernacle Choir ushered in the Trump era by performing a rendition of ‘America the Beautiful’ in between vice-president Mike Pence and Trump’s oaths of office while Jackie Evancho, the 16-year-old America’s Got Talent fame, closed out the swearing-in ceremony by singing ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’. The Rockettes, 3 Doors Down, Sam Moore and Toby Keith were among others who performed during various inaugural celebrations.

Trump’s swearing-in ceremony

After attending the morning service at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Trump was sworn in by chief justice John Roberts as the 45th president of the United States, with his hands on his childhood Bible and the historic Lincoln Bible. He received the traditional 21-gun salute in his honor with outgoing president Obama looking on. Moments before, Mike Pence was sworn in as the 48th Vice President of the United States. Following his swearing-in ceremony, Trump delivered his inaugural address to the crowds as the president.

Inaugural address, vows to end ‘American carnage’

Upon assuming office as president, Trump stuck to his campaign-like rhetoric as he promised to end “American carnage” in his 16-minute inaugural speech. “The American carnage stops right here, right now,” he said. “From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land. From this day forward, it’s going to be only America first. America first.” Trump also spoke about obliterating “radical Islamic terrorism” and restoring jobs to his countrymen while reiterating his commitment of protecting borders in his aggressive speech. He also took potshots at his predecessor by saying they allowed for the depletion of their own military in the name of subsidising the armies of other countries. “We have defended other nation’s borders while refusing to defend our own; and spent trillions of dollars overseas while Americas infrastructure has fallen into disrepair and decay,” he said.

Obamas bid goodbye, fly off to California for vacation

Former President Obama waved goodbye to his staff and the nation before boarding the military helicopter in Maryland. Obama and Michelle are heading to Palm Springs for post-presidential vacation. Trump and Melania were present as Obamas took off after addressing their former staffers at Andrews Air Force Base. In his address, Obama reportedly said, “This is just a little pit stop,” adding that, “This is not a period. This is a comma—in the continuing story of building America.”

Signing of executive order against Obamacare

Within hours of taking the oath, the newly-appointed US president signed an executive order to “ease the burden” of the repeal of the Affordable Care Act. “It is the policy of my administration to seek the prompt repeal” of the law, read the one-page executive order.

Thousands of protesters filled the streets of Washington DC

Sporadic violence erupted in the capital with more than 200 people being arrested. Some of the protesters hurled bricks and bottles at police while officers fired pepper spray in response to disperse the agitating crowd. There were also reports of vandalism in the city. The capital is expected to witness far larger protests on Saturday, including a Women’s March of 200,000 people. The District of Columbia police chief told AP that 217 people have been arrested and charged with rioting and six officers suffered minor injuries during demonstrations against President Donald Trump.

Senate confirms two retired generals to Trump’s cabinet

James Mattis and John Kelly have been appointed to head the Pentagon and Department of Homeland Security, respectively.

In a sharp letter to Donald Trump, American Press Corps asserted their rights, laying the groundwork for an intriguing battle ahead. In a sharp letter to Donald Trump, American Press Corps asserted their rights, laying the groundwork for an intriguing battle ahead.

Inaugural balls

Hours after being sworn in, President Donald Trump and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump celebrated at a series of inaugural balls around the capital. Trump said the evening was “so special” before the couple had their first dance. The couple danced at three inaugural balls, capping off an historical day.

