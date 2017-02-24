US President Donald Trump bashes media again at Conservative Conference: ‘I’m only against fake news’

“There are some terribly dishonest people who do tremendous disservice to our country. (Source: Aron Anderson/Facebook) “There are some terribly dishonest people who do tremendous disservice to our country. (Source: Aron Anderson/Facebook)

US President Donald Trump on Friday went after the ‘dishonest’ media again when he said he was only against “fake news media” and not the media, while addressing the Conservative Political Action Conference 2017 at National Harbour in Maryland. He said, “When I said fake news is the enemy of the people, the media reported is as “media is the enemy of the people.” “In covering my comments, the dishonest media did not explain that I called the fake news the enemy of the people – the fake news,” he said, adding, “I’m not against the media. I’m not against the press. I’m not against bad stories if I deserve them.”

He also said the media should stop using the word “sources” and use the name of the actual people so that the story can be verified and we know there are actual people in the story. “There are some great reporters around. They’re talented, they’re honest…but there are some terrible dishonest people,” he said.

“There are some terribly dishonest people who do tremendous disservice to our country. You have no idea how bad it is because if you’re not part of the story, you wouldn’t know what it is. But if you are part of the story you know if its true or not. They are smart, cunning and dishonest,” he said. He said that CNBC and channels like these create polls that are made up and these polls create a whole false narrative, making people unsure about him.

Praising Democrat Senator Bernie Sanders, he reiterated that he liked Bernie Sanders and that people who wanted to vote for Bernie Sanders and couldn’t, voted for Donald Trump instead. “There’s been some movements that petered out. Like Bernie. But it petered out,” he said.

Trump also reiterated his election promises of building the wall and repealing Obamacare. “We are preparing to repeal and replace the disaster known as ObamaCare,” he said.

Trump recounted that his first major speech before the elections was at the CPAC and he loved that place. “My first major speech was at #CPAC… I loved it. I love the people. I love the commotion,” he said.

