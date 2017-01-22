Donald Trump attends interfaith ceremony as Hindu, Sikh, Muslim prayers echo at National Prayer Service

President Donald Trump signs the National Anthem during a National Prayer Service at the National Cathedral, in Washington, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. AP/PTI President Donald Trump signs the National Anthem during a National Prayer Service at the National Cathedral, in Washington, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. AP/PTI

Vedic hymns and sacred prayers from holy Guru Granth Sahib echoed in the historic chambers of the National Cathedral with US President Donald Trump attending the interfaith prayer service organised to mark his inauguration. Religious leaders from various faiths were invited to recite prayers at the three-day event. Reading in Sanskrit, Priest Narayanachar L Dialakote called for global peace for the benefit of humanity. Wrapped in a saffron shawl around him, the Hindu priest from a popular temple in Maryland invoked divine blessings.

“Keep this nation under your care, and guide us in the way of justice and truth,” the Hindu priest said as Trump, First Lady Melania, Vice President Mike Pence and their family members listened attentively to him. Notably Dialakota was the first priest to have recited hymns when the former US President Barack Obama celebrated Diwali for the first time in 2009. Thereafter he has participated in several Diwali celebrations at the White House. Indian-American Jassee Singh recited hymns from the holy Guru Granth Sahib.

“As we embark on this journey, on a path of justice, freedom and equality for all under our true leaders, President Donald J Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, I would like to recite a prayer from the 10th Guru of the Sikhs, Guru Gobind Singh Ji,” he said. Pakistani American Sajid Tarar read from the Surah Fatiha.