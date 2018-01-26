Donald Trump at Davos: ‘I will always put America first… this does not mean America alone’

Trump administration, which has repeatedly threatened to walk away from the 1994 pact, wants more North American content in autos and is pressing for a sunset clause that would allow one party to pull out of the treaty after five years. (Reuters photo) Trump administration, which has repeatedly threatened to walk away from the 1994 pact, wants more North American content in autos and is pressing for a sunset clause that would allow one party to pull out of the treaty after five years. (Reuters photo)

US President Donald Trump on Friday cautioned trading partners that Washington will no longer tolerate unfair trade. Speaking at the Davos World Economic Forum today, Trump said US will no longer turn a blind eye to unfair trade practices, adding that “we cannot have free and open trade if some countries exploit the system at the expense of others. We support free trade but it needs to be fair and it needs to be reciprocal.” Trump is the first sitting U.S. president to visit the annual summit since former president Bill Clinton in 2000.

In line with his ‘America First’ policy, Trump reiterated his stance to a top-level gathering of political leaders and chief executives that he will always put America first, but it doesn’t mean America alone. “As President of the United States, I will always put America first… America first does not mean America alone. When the United States grows, so does the world.”

Taking on Iran, the US President called on partners to block the country’s path to nuclear weapons. Trump, who openly despises the landmark 2015 nuclear agreement, is soon to decide whether or not to renew sanctions against Tehran. The US President met British Prime Minister Theresa May to discuss Syria conflict, Iran’s destabilising behaviour and ways to address shortcomings in the Iran nuclear deal. He also discussed Iran with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to reiterate America’s commitment to Jerusalem and efforts to reduce Iran’s influence in the Middle East.

