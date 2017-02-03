Donald Trump asks US to get ‘smart’ after Paris attack

US President Donald Trump (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) US President Donald Trump (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The US must “get smart” in addressing the challenge posed by “radical” terrorist groups, President Donald Trump said on Friday after a machete-wielding man attacked security forces in France. In a tweet, Trump said France is once again on edge and it is time that the United States become smart in addressing the challenge posed by such terrorist groups.

“A new radical Islamic terrorist has just attacked in Louvre Museum in Paris. Tourists were locked down. France on edge again. GET SMART US,” Trump said in a tweet this morning. Media reports said soldiers shot at a terrorist outside Paris Louvre museum.

The alleged suspect, according to the police shouted “Allahu Akbar” or “God is great: during the incident”. “We are dealing with an attack from an individual who was clearly aggressive and represented a direct threat, and whose comments lead us to believe that he wished to carry out a terrorist incident,” Michel Cadot, the head of Paris Police said. The suspect was found to have been carrying two machetes. No fire explosives were found so far.