Donald Trump arrives in Washington for inauguration

A day ahead of his inauguration as the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump arrived in Washington on Thursday, leaving New York City that has been his home and bears the real estate tycoon’s imprints. The Republican billionaire, who enters the White House with the promise of transforming US politics over the next four years, began his day with tweeting: “The journey begins and I will be working and fighting very hard to make it a great journey for the American people. I have no doubt that we will, together, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Earlier, 70-year-old Trump and his family left New York City for Washington, this time not flying in his private plane that bears his name but in a military jet headed to Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland near the nation’s capital. Trump’s plane touched down at the Andrews air base around 12:08 (local time) in the afternoon.

Trump’s family, including his daughter Ivanka, her husband Jared Kushner, his sons Don and Eric, their wives and young children descended the military plane first. Trump and his wife Melania were greeted by senior military officials as they left the aircraft and got into a heavily secured motor car. The motorcade waited at the tarmac for a few minutes before leaving the air base.

Trump’s motorcade will undertake the 20 minute drive from the air force base into Washington DC. Trump will stay at the Blair House, the official Guest House of the President of the US. Joined by his family, Trump will take the oath of office as the leader of the world’s most powerful nation tomorrow as hundreds of thousands of people descend on Washington to both support and protest his inauguration.

Trump’s swearing-in tomorrow noon, a date and hour set by the US Constitution, will be attended by his unsuccessful Democratic challenger Hillary Clinton, three former presidents and numerous other dignitaries. The Republican billionaire has no previous political or military experience and has never held a public office before.