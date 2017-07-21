First Lady of Japan cleverly manages her interaction with Trump, pretends not to speak English

US President Donald Trump, left, and Juliana Awada, the wife of Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri, speak during a dinner at G-20 summit. (Source: AP) US President Donald Trump, left, and Juliana Awada, the wife of Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri, speak during a dinner at G-20 summit. (Source: AP)

In what is being perceived as a tactful move, the First Lady of Japan Akie Abe did not speak with the US President Donald Trump during their recent encounter at the G-20 official dinner in Germany’s Hamburg. Apparently, Akie Abe pretended to not know English and remained quiet during her hour-long dinner while seated alongside US President Donald Trump. The details emerged after Trump courted a new controversy in an exclusive interview to the New York Times on Wednesday, making false claims that the First Lady of Japan does not speak English.

The businessman-turned-President said, “She’s a terrific woman, but doesn’t speak English.” Talking to Peter Baker, Michael S. Schmidt and Maggie Haberman of the NYT, Trump said Abe did not even say “hello”which was very “awkward.”

However, the claims made by the President fell flat as the Japanese First Lady does speak English and has delivered keynote speeches in English with fluency. This leaves us with just one plausible explanation that Akie Abe cleverly pretended to not speak English with President Trump given his disrespectful attitude towards women.

Abe who is the youngest Japanese First Lady since the World War has been seen in conversation with various leaders of the west in English language in the past.

Donald Trump who is well know for his disregard towards women also added to the NYT reporters, “I was sitting next to the president of Argentina — his wife — [Mauricio] Macri — nice woman, who speaks English. And the prime minister of Japan’s wife, Prime Minister Abe. Great relationships. So I’m sitting there. There was one interpreter for Japanese, ’cause otherwise it would have been even tougher. But I enjoyed the evening with her, and she’s really a lovely woman, and I enjoyed.”

Donald Trump was also mocked and ridiculed for his behaviour with the wife of President Emanuel Macron, Brigitte Macron, when he made lewd remarks about her body during his recent visit to France. Trump told the NYT reporters, “He’s (Emanuel Macron) a great guy. Smart. Strong. Loves holding my hand, people don’t realize he loves holding my hand. And that’s good, as far as that goes.”

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd