Donald Trump aides call travel ban success despite broad criticism

Demonstrators gather outside Tom Bradley International Terminal as protests against President Donald Trump’s executive order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority countries continue at Los Angeles International Airport Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang) Demonstrators gather outside Tom Bradley International Terminal as protests against President Donald Trump’s executive order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority countries continue at Los Angeles International Airport Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang)

Aides to US President Donald Trump on Sunday called the implementation of a temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries a “massive success story” despite criticism from some top Republicans, protests and disarray at airports. A senior administration official said the executive orders signed by Trump on Friday, which bars the admission of Syrian refugees and suspends travel to the United States from Syria, Iraq, Iran and four other countries on national security grounds, was being fully enforced by relevant agencies.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“Nothing has changed,” said the official, briefing reporters on condition of anonymity as rallies against the move erupted across the United States. US judges in at least five states blocked federal authorities from enforcing the order. Lawyers representing people covered by the order said, however, that some authorities were unwilling to follow the court rulings.

The administration official rejected criticism of the way Trump’s plan had been implemented, saying: “So it really is a massive success story in terms of implementation on every single level.” Senator Bob Corker, the Republican chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said, however, that the application of the order was poorly implemented, particularly for green card holders, who have lawful permanent residence status.