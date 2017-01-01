Donald Trump again doubts US intelligence on Russian hacking

Trump was also asked how important cybersecurity would be to his administration after he takes power on January 20. Trump was also asked how important cybersecurity would be to his administration after he takes power on January 20.

President-elect Donald Trump has again cast doubt on a US intelligence finding that Russia meddled in the US election through computer hacking, a conclusion that led to US sanctions against Moscow. “Well, I just want them to be sure, because it’s a pretty serious charge, and I want them to be sure,” Trump told reporters at his estate in Mar-a-Lago, Florida yesterday.

He noted that US intelligence had erred when it said Iraq possessed weapons of mass destruction – the pretext for the US-led invasion in 2003 – calling this “a disaster, and they were wrong”.

He said it was “unfair” of the United States to accuse Russia of hacking if there was any doubt.

“And I know a lot about hacking. And hacking is a very hard thing to prove. So it could be somebody else. And I also know things that other people don’t know, and so they cannot be sure of the situation,” Trump said.

Asked what he knew that others did not, Trump said, “You’ll find out on Tuesday or Wednesday.”

Trump was also asked how important cybersecurity would be to his administration after he takes power on January 20. Trump said: “It’s very important. If you have something really important, write it out and have it delivered by courier, the old fashioned way because I’ll tell you what, no computer is safe. I don’t care what they say, no computer is safe.”