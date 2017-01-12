Donald Trump administration to have ‘Office of the First Family’: Report

Donald Trump (File Photo) Donald Trump (File Photo)

Under the Donald Trump presidency, the Office of the First Lady is going to be changed to the Office of the First Family which may signal the emergence of dual administration roles for the President-elect’s wife and daughter, according to a media report. “During the Trump administration, the Office of the First Lady is reportedly going to be changed to the Office of the First Family,” Fox News reported.

“She (Melania) has the potential to be the next Jacqueline Kennedy,” said Andy Och, author of “Unusual for Their Time: On the Road with America’s First Ladies.”

“She’s a high fashion icon, a business woman. She’s involved with philanthropic and charitable endeavours,” he was quoted as saying.

“Melania will bring an uncommon background to the White House,” the report said.

She is the second First Lady born outside the US and the first born in a formerly Communist country.

Her decision to stay in New York through the first months of the administration is based on her desire to be with her 10-year-old son, Barron, who will finish the school year there.

“A second factor may be her discomfort in the political sphere,” the report said.

Her first major foray into it — the speech at the Republican Convention — ended with findings of plagiarism.

Melania’s partial withdrawal from campaigning coincided with First Daughter Ivanka’s rise, the report said.

Ivanka announced yesterday her leave of absence from The Trump Organisation as well as from her apparel and accessories business.

Her reported intention at the White House is to help level the playing field for female entrepreneurs and job creators.

Whoever occupies the Office of the First Family will find a powerful new bully pulpit, said Amy Zantzinger, a former White House social secretary for Laura Bush.

“Because it is a podium with a very, very loud voice. And any first lady when they arrive, I don’t think they have any idea about how loud that voice can be,” she was quoted as saying.

The move of having the Office of the First Family may signal the emergence of dual administration roles for the two most important women in Trump’s life –Ivanka and soon-to-be First Lady, Melania, the report said.

Both Ivanka and Melania have expressed a desire to protect the interests of children.

Ivanka has already spent time telephoning members of Congress to build support for tax free childcare accounts and child care deductions for those making under USD 500,000 a year.