Donald Trump administration supportive of tougher sanctions on Russia: Bernard Sanders

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit, in Hamburg. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit, in Hamburg. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The Trump administration is supportive of the Congressional move to impose tougher sanctions on Russia for meddling in the 2016 presidential election and its aggression toward Ukraine, new White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said today. Sanders, 34, was appointed as the new press secretary on Friday. She replaces Sean Spicer, who held the position for six months.

Sanders said that despite opposing Congress’s initial attempt to impose sanctions on Russia, the White House supports the Russia sanctions bill that congressional leaders announced on Saturday. “The administration is supportive of being tough on Russia, particularly in putting these sanctions in place,” Sanders was quoted as saying by the ABC News.

“The original piece of legislation was poorly written but we were able to work with the House and Senate. And the administration is happy with the ability to do that and make those changes that were necessary,” she said, adding that the White House now supports it. Sanders rued that there were too many leaks in the first six months of the Trump administration.

“We’ve had over 60 leaks in the first six months from the intelligence community when the other administrations previous to us were in the single digits after the entire time. This is a real problem. There are people are putting our national security at risk. And I think that is one of the most under told stories so far in the first six months of this administration,” she said.

“There’s a ton of focus on what I like to call Russia fever, which is total made-up story about the president trying to take away the legitimacy of his victory in November. And we need to focus on these leaks. This is the only illegal thing that has taken place. It’s a real serious problem,” she said.

The media she said loves to talk about it only when it comes to Trump. Trump, she said, is “frustrated” with the entire process.

“There was a ‘Wall Street Journal’ poll that came out this week that showed that the top three issues that Americans care about are immigration, healthcare and jobs. The top three issues that the media cares about are Russia, Russia, and Russia,” she said.

“There is 15 times more coverage on Russia than on the three big issues that Americans care about. That’s a problem. That’s exactly the definition of Russia fever. I think that’s why people are so frustrated with Washington, and one of the reasons that Donald Trump became president in the first place. Because you have that just complete opposite idea of what Americans care about. He’s been able and willing to talk about it. And he’s had a lot of success in those areas over the first six months of his office,” Sanders said.

