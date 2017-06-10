Donald Trump accuses Comey of lying under oath, says he is 100 per cent willing to testify

President Donald Trump President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump on Friday accused former FBI Director James Comey of making “false statements and lies” in his congressional testimony. Trump in a tweet said, Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication…and WOW, Comey is a leaker. Comey, fired by Trump last month as FBI head, gave the account in sworn testimony to a Senate panel on Thursday.

Trump refused that he had asked Comey for a pledge of loyalty and never told Comey he hoped the investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn would go away. “I didn’t say that ,” Trump said. Trump also said that he is willing to give his version of events described by Comey under oath. Trump added, “I hardly know the man; I’m not going to ask him to pledge allegiance.”

Pres. Trump accuses James Comey of lying under oath during Senate hearing, says he’d be “100 percent” willing to testify under oath himself. pic.twitter.com/FQuydZwyz0 — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 9, 2017

According to PTI, Trump said, “Comey testimony showed no collusion, no obstruction, he’s a leaker, but we want to get back to running country. There were things Comey said in his testimony that were not true.” Trump also said that he is willing to give his version of events described by Comey under oath.

“Maybe sometime in the future people will learn whether or not there were recordings of his conversation with Comey,” Trump added.

Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication…and WOW, Comey is a leaker! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2017

Trump also asserted that Comey’s comments in which he blamed that the president fired him for pressing forward with the Russia investigation, had failed to prove any collusion between the Trump campaign and Moscow nor any obstruction of justice.

Trump said, “Yesterday showed no collusion, no obstruction.That was an excuse by the Democrats, who lost an election they shouldn’t have lost. It was just an excuse, but we were very, very happy, and, frankly, James Comey confirmed a lot of what I said, and some of the things that he said just weren’t true.”

Trump also said that Comey confirmed a lot of what he had claimed about their interactions, though he says other parts of Comey’s testimony ” just weren’t true.”

