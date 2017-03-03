Donald Trump accused Democrats of ‘total witch hunt’ over embattled attorney general Jeff Sessions

Donald Trump with Sen. Jeff Sessions, during an election campaign rally. (AP Photo/File) Donald Trump with Sen. Jeff Sessions, during an election campaign rally. (AP Photo/File)

US President Donald Trump today accused Democrats of conducting a “total witch hunt” against his Attorney General Jeff Sessions and other close advisors whose contacts with Kremlin officials have come into question. “Jeff Sessions is an honest man,” Trump said in a statement, accusing Democrats of having “lost their grip on reality.”

However, Trump conceded that Sessions — who failed to disclose recent contact with Russia’s ambassador to the United States during his confirmation hearing — “could have stated his response more accurately, but it was clearly not intentional.”