Doklam standoff: China warns India against harbouring ‘illusions’, says be ‘practical’

In a press conference on Monday, Chinese defence ministry spokesperson Wu Qian said India should not “harbour any realistic illusions” about China’s ability to defend its territory, reported news agency Reuters. He urged India to take “practical steps” and meet China halfway in safeguarding the border. Qian’s comments come amid a standoff between Indian and Chinese armies in the Doklam area of Sikkim.
“India should not leave things to luck and not harbour any unrealistic illusions,” Qian was quoted as saying by Reuters. “We strongly urge India to take practical steps to correct its mistake, cease provocations, and meet China halfway in jointly safeguarding the border region’s peace and tranquillity,” he added. The impasse began after Indian troops stopped China from building a road in a disputed region along the 3,500 kilometre-long border.
Read: Simply put: Where things stand on the Dolam plateau. Click here.
Qian reiterated that withdrawal of Indian troops from the region was a precondition to hold talks between the neighbouring countries. Around 300 soldiers from either side are facing each other about 150 metres apart on the plateau, according to Indian officials.
“Shaking a mountain is easy but shaking the People’s Liberation Army is hard,” Qian said during the press briefing. He added that China’s ability to defend its territory and sovereignty has “constantly strengthened”.
Also read: Defuse border tensions through direct dialogue: Pentagon tells India, China. Click here.
Meanwhile, last week, Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said if China unilaterally changes status-quo of the tri-junction point between China, India and Bhutan, then it will pose as a challenge to India’s security.
“Saare desh humare saath hain aur sabhi desh samjh rahe hain ki bharat ne jo apna mat rakha hai woh galat nahi hai (All countries are supporting us and they understand that India’s viewpoint on the issue is not incorrect),” she said, while speaking in the Rajya Sabha.
(With inputs from Reuters)
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App
- Jul 24, 2017 at 11:50 amXi Jimping (eleven jumping) Bow Wow, Bow Wow, Bow Wow, Grrrrr, Grrrrr, Grrrrr, Grrrrr.Reply
- Jul 24, 2017 at 11:45 amOk this is open confession from China as you can get that they are greedy land grabbing s. What they saying here that encroaching poor helpless little countries now they want to do to Bhutan what they did to Tibet , Taiwan etc. and India should keep mum or they will be attacked. These Cunks are the greediest people in the world that exist right now and If any country will trigger WW3 it will be China, be it such greedy behavior on Land or International waters or Giving Nukes to loser nations like North Korea and Pakistan so they can shoot from behind their shoulders. They don't deserve to be UN security Council. The Chinese should also stop harboring illusion and remember India is a Nuclear power too and extreme result that if China can destroy India But India can completely destroy them as well. If this is what they want, are commie dictators THAT crazy?Reply
- Jul 24, 2017 at 11:37 amChina must realise that India had never been PROVOCATIVE, but China do that since decades. So, DOKLAM pasture is/ was a VACUUM and continued to remain as it is/was, until an amaicable Settlement by diplomatic solution.Reply
- Jul 24, 2017 at 11:31 amThe fact is Chinese leadership is not accustomed to talking, using normal and sensible language. "Do this or else" (like their friend) is the track on which they both work!Reply
- Jul 24, 2017 at 11:31 am"meet China halfway in jointly sa uarding the border region’s peace and tranquillity,” Do we detect a change in tone ? Good. A China-india confrontation only helps the Outsiders.Reply
- Jul 24, 2017 at 11:26 amIndia is in no illusion of evil motives of China to capture India territory. China should not entertain any thoughts of repi ion of 1962. Indian army is prepared and well equipped to protect India's borders and to destroy evil motives of enemy army. Your threats will not work. China will have to face horrendous results in case of any misadventure.Reply
- Jul 24, 2017 at 11:21 amDoes China not have any other mountain to shake than Himalayas? Ok. Keep shaking, but don't try pushing mountainous determination of India to sa uard ourselves in gave of plain lies from ugly 🐉, filthy rich unfriendly neighbour.Reply
- Jul 24, 2017 at 11:20 amBarking dogs never bite! India just start hitting the China! IE keep publishing articles favouring China view points! Great democracy for traitors!Reply
- Jul 24, 2017 at 11:33 amIslamic express, NDTV ...SHOULD BE WIPED OUT FOR THE SAFE OF OUR COUNTRY...THESE NEWS AGENCY ARE THE REAL TERRORIST..........WHO WANT TO DESTROY THEIR OWN MOTHERLAND.....F00000000K THESE.BAST00000RDS IN PUBLIC..........Reply
- Load More Comments