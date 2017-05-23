Disruptive passenger in Trump cap delays Shanghai flight

Videos showed angry passengers chanting “lock him up” as the man was escorted away. Videos showed angry passengers chanting “lock him up” as the man was escorted away.

United Airlines says a disruptive passenger on a flight from Shanghai to New Jersey was asked to get off, resulting in an unscheduled stop in San Francisco and an arrival delayed by eight hours. Videos on social media showed an unidentified man wearing a red “Make America Great Again” cap heatedly insisting that he was entitled to a seat and yelling at fellow passengers.

The caps were popular in President Donald Trump’s campaign. Passenger Clark Gredona wrote on Facebook that the man felt entitled to several seats next to him because he could not get an upgrade. Gredona wrote that police persuaded the man to leave without incident, adding that United crew handled the matter “professionally.” Videos showed angry passengers chanting “lock him up” as the man was escorted away.

