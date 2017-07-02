Donald Trump at Celebrate Freedom concert: Top quotes

Washington : President Donald Trump speaks during the Celebrate Freedom event at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, Saturday, July 1, 2017. (Source: AP) Washington : President Donald Trump speaks during the Celebrate Freedom event at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, Saturday, July 1, 2017. (Source: AP)

At the “Celebrate Freedom” concert on Saturday night, US President Donald Trump promised to continue his support and defend the religious freedom of the Americans. In his speech at the event, the US President said that the threat of terrorism is “one of the most grave and dire threats to religious freedom in the world today.”

The evangelical megachurch First Baptist Dallas and Salem Media Group sponsored the event which was held at the John F Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts. Trump promised that the veterans of the country would always be taken care of by his administration and never be forgotten. “Not only has God bestowed on us the gift of freedom, he’s also given us the gift of heroes willing to give their lives to defend that freedom,” he said.

Trump once again trained his guns at the media, calling it ‘fake’. He said, “The fake media is trying to silence us, but we’ll not let them. The fake media tried to stop us from going to the White House, but I’m president and they’re not. We won and they lost. The fact is the press destroyed themselves because they went too far,” Trump said.

Here are the top quotes by Donald Trump from the event:

# One of the most grave and dire threats to religious freedom in the world today is the threat of terrorism and specifically, it just seems it’s called radical Islamic terrorism.

# We cannot allow this terrorism and extremism to spread in our country, or to find sanctuary on our shores or in our cities.

# We want to make sure that anyone who seeks to join our country shares our values and has the capacity to love our people.

# Together we’ll protect our families, our nations, and our borders.

# We’ll save American lives, protect american sovereignty, and we’ll ensure that the forgotten men and women of our country are never forgotten again.

# Parents and churches, not government officials, know best how to create a strong and a loving community.

# In US we don’t worship the government, we worship God.

# We don’t want to see God forced out of the public square, driven out of our schools, or pushed out of our civic life. We want to see prayers before football games if they want to give prayers.

He said, “We face many challenges. There are many hills and mountains to climb but with the strength and courage of the patriots assembled…we’ll get the job done. As long our country remains true to its values, loyal to its heroes and devoted to its creator our best days are yet to come because we’ll make America great again.”

Trump received an overwhelming support from evangelical voters during last year’s presidential election.

