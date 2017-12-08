Did Donald Trump slur his speech during Jerusalem address?

President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House on Wednesday. Trump recognised Jerusalem as Israel’s capital despite intense Arab, Muslim and European opposition to a move that would upend decades of US policy and risk potentially violent protests. (AP) President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House on Wednesday. Trump recognised Jerusalem as Israel’s capital despite intense Arab, Muslim and European opposition to a move that would upend decades of US policy and risk potentially violent protests. (AP)

US President Donald Trump’s Jerusalem address on Wednesday had more than one reason to go viral. As soon as he made his speech announcing recognition of Jerusalem as capital of Israel, netizens alleged that POTUS was slurring his words towards the end and speaking unusually. Trump noticeably mispronounced ‘states’ while concluding his address to the nation.

White House Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders dismissed the speculations saying they were “ridiculous.” “I know that there were a lot of questions on that — frankly, pretty ridiculous questions. The President’s throat was dry. Nothing more than that,” she told reporters.

Sanders added that Trump would undergo a physical in early 2018 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. “He does have a physical scheduled for the first part of next year, the full physical that most Presidents go through. That will take place at Walter Reed, and those records will be released by the doctor following that taking place,” Sanders said.

Jerusalem’s recognition as Israel’s capital, while welcomed by Israel, has resulted in outrage in the Middle East and opposition from many American allies. Trump is facing global condemnation on the issue even as the White House defended the decision, asserting it was a “reflection of the ground realities” and the US was committed to the peace process.

“In the President’s remarks, he said that we are as committed to the peace process as ever, and we want to continue to push forward in those conversations and those discussions. And hopefully the ultimate goal, of all those parties is to reach a peace a deal. That’s something that the United States is very much committed,” Sanders said.

