Diaz-Canel is Cuba’s new president as Raul Castro steps aside

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 19, 2018 7:18:45 pm
Miguel Diaz-Canel was formally named Cuba’s new president on Thursday, succeeding Raul Castro, a historic handover ending six decades of rule by the Castro brothers, as per AFP.
57-year-old Diaz-Canel, who was the only candidate for the presidency, was elected to a five-year term with 603 out of 604 possible votes in the National Assembly, the official Cubadebate website said.
(With AFP inputs)
