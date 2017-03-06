Dharmendra Pradhan visits LyondellBasel, Channelview petrochemical plant

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is here to showcase India’s oil and gas field discoveries at the CERAWeek conference, visited LyondellBasell Houston Refinery and Channelview petrochemical complex. During his visit Sunday, Pradhan was accompanied by Consulate General of India in Houston, Dr Anupam Ray, Senior Officials from Oil and Gas sector, Indo-American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Houston (IACCGH). The tour was preceded by a breakfast meeting with an overview of the US petrochemical industry by IHS Markit industry analysts.

Pradhan also visited Houston consulate for a community-wide reception and meet and greet which was attended by major Indian-American organisations and members of the community in Houston. Pradhan and senior officials from Oil and Gas sector will showcase India’s small and marginal oil and gas field discoveries at the conference.

Pradhan is scheduled to have several bilateral meetings with visiting petroleum ministers, including those from Canada, UAE, Israel, USA, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Russia and also Secretary General of International Energy Agency (IEA). He will also meet and exchange views with renowned experts from hydrocarbon sector, including Dr Daniel Yergin and Bob Dudley, Group Chief Executive of BP.

Pradhan, Russia’s energy minister Alexander Novak and Canadian Prime Minister Justine Trudeau will be among those to address the international gathering of industry, policy and financial leaders at CERAWeek 2017, organised by the UK-based IHS Markit from March 6 to 10.

“We look forward to Novak’s perspectives on behalf of Russia, the world’s largest oil producer and those of Pradhan’s on behalf of India, the world’s fastest-growing major energy market as well as future prospects for its domestic oil and gas production,” said Yergin, conference chair and vice chairman of IHS Markit.

“We look forward to Justine Trudeau’s perspectives on US, Canada relationship and are pleased to honour him with the CERA Week Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award for his commitment to expanding Canada’s leadership role in the sustainable development of its natural resources to help to meet the world’s future energy needs,” said Yergin.

CERAWeek is ranked among the top five corporate leader conferences in the world with top speakers that will provide new insights and dialogue to the future of energy.

“Overall, this is a really unique event in terms of its scope and reverence,” Jeff Marn, senior manager for corporate communications at IHS Markit, said.

“It’s a unique gathering where we are going to have probably nearly 3,000 delegates from more than 60 countries attending,” he said.