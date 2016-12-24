Dhaka: Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime team raids ‘militant den’

A raid is underway as a Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) team in Bangladesh on Saturday encircled a three-story building here in Ashkona where several suspected militants are believed to have taken refuge. Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia reached the spot at Ashkona Purba Para in capital’s Dakkhinkhan area at 8.45 am.

“We suspect one of the key New JMB (Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh) commanders is hiding there but we are not sure about his identity,” the Dhaka Tribune quoted Sanowar Hossain, additional deputy commissioner of CTTC, as saying. “We acted on a tip off and cordoned off the building since early Saturday,” he added.

CTTC chief Monirul Islam said they believe several female militants are also inside the house and that the suspected militants have grenades with them. “We are trying to cajole them into surrendering but they are refusing to come out and threatening to attack us with bombs,” he added. According to sources, the other residents of the building have been evacuated.