Dhaka cafe to open on terror attack’s first anniversary

Bangladeshi soldiers and security personnel sit on top of armored vehicles as they cordon off an area near a restaurant popular with foreigners after heavily armed militants took dozens of hostages, in a diplomatic zone of the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka, Bangladesh. (Source: File/AP Photo) Bangladeshi soldiers and security personnel sit on top of armored vehicles as they cordon off an area near a restaurant popular with foreigners after heavily armed militants took dozens of hostages, in a diplomatic zone of the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka, Bangladesh. (Source: File/AP Photo)

The Holey Artisan Bakery and O’ Kitchen restaurant, the site of a terror attack which killed over 20 people, will remain open for four hours for the relatives and general people to pay respect to the victims. On the first anniversary of the attack on Saturday, the house no. 5 on road no. 79 at Gulshan-2 will be open from 10 am to 2 pm when the people can pay their homage, bdnews24 reported.

The location previously housed the cafe where a group of militants shot dead 23 persons including 17 foreigners and a chef in an overnight siege on July 1, 2016. The owners of the two-storey building, Samira Ahmmed and her husband Sadat Mehedi, are renovating it and planning to move into the house. The couple took charge of the building in November last year following a court order.

“We will manage to keep the compound open for four hours for the people to pay tribute to the victims. We’ve also sought law enforcers’ help,” Mehedi said. He said the visitors can come up to the veranda of the building through the lawn, but will not be allowed inside the building.

“This is my house now. I am not allowing anyone to enter with camera,” he added. The eatery was reopened on a smaller scale at Rangs Arcade in Gulshan Avenue on Jan 10 this year, around six months into the carnage. The new 500 square-foot bakery can seat 20 guests. It is only a bakery now unlike the old restaurant that had a 50-seat capacity.

