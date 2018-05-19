Follow Us:
Saturday, May 19, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are Sponsored

The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
Latest News
  • Detained Saudi women driving campaigners branded traitors

Detained Saudi women driving campaigners branded traitors

The stunning arrests come before Saudi Arabia is set to lift the world's only ban on women driving next month.

By: AP | Dubai | Published: May 19, 2018 4:12:05 pm
Detained Saudi women driving campaigners branded traitors Pro-government media outlets have splashed their photos online and on newspapers, accusing them of betrayal and of being traitors. AP/PTI
Related News

Seven people in Saudi Arabia, including four prominent women’s rights activists who campaigned for the right to drive, are being accused by state security of working with “foreign entities.”

Pro-government media outlets have splashed their photos online and on newspapers, accusing them of betrayal and of being traitors.

The stunning arrests come before Saudi Arabia is set to lift the world’s only ban on women driving next month.

The Interior Ministry late Saturday did not name those arrested, but said the group is being investigated for communicating with “foreign entities” and providing money to foreign circles with the aim of destabilizing the kingdom.

Pro-government media have published the names of those detained, which include Loujain al-Hathloul and Aziza al-Yousef. Both are outspoken and well-known activists who’ve pushed for greater women’s rights.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Advertisement
Adda
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now