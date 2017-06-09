Despite losing majority, Theresa May to form next govt that will lead Britain through Brexit talks

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to the media outside 10 Downing Street in London, Friday, June 9, 2017. Prime Minister Theresa May’s gamble in calling an early election backfired spectacularly as her Conservative Party lost its majority in Parliament, throwing British politics into chaos.(Jonathan Brady/PA via AP) Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to the media outside 10 Downing Street in London, Friday, June 9, 2017. Prime Minister Theresa May’s gamble in calling an early election backfired spectacularly as her Conservative Party lost its majority in Parliament, throwing British politics into chaos.(Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)

British Prime Minister Theresa May Friday vowed to form the next government so as to lead the country through the crucial Brexit negotiations. May, who met the Queen at the Buckingham Palace before making her statement at Downing Street, said Britain needed ‘certainty’ more than ever in order to sign a successful Brexit deal.

“The government I lead will put fairness and opportunity at the heart of everything we do, so that we fulfill the promise of Brexit together and – over the next five years – build a country in which no one and no community is left behind,” May said in her statement.

May’s party, the Conservatives failed to secure a majority in the 650-member House of Commons ending up with 318 seats followed by the Labour with 261 seats. The incumbent prime minister said her party, along with the Democratic Unionist Party in northern Ireland, have the ‘legitimacy’ to provide the certainty that the country needs. The DUP won 10 seats in northern Ireland.

“Our two parties have enjoyed a strong relationship over many years, and this gives me the confidence to believe that we will be able to work together in the interests of the whole United Kingdom,” May said.

The snap poll that was called by May was supposed to strengthen her hand during the Brexit talks and give her party a bigger majority in the House of Commons than what they commanded in 2015. But the results proved to be a setback for the Tories denying them an outright majority in Parliament. The Liberal Democrats (12) and the SNP (35) have declined to prop up the Conservatives in power.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who was able to secure more seats for his party, demanded May’s resignation stating that she lost ‘votes, support and confidence’ of the people.

“The prime minister called this election because she wanted a mandate. Well the mandate she’s got is lost Conservative seats, lost votes, lost support and lost confidence. I would have thought that’s enough to go, actually, and make way for a government that will be truly representative of all of the people of this country,” Corbyn said. The party was able to make gains in Scotland, that was swept by the Scottish National Party (SNP) last time.

