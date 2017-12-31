One deputy sheriff confirmed dead after 5 shot in Denver, suspect neutralised: Reports

DCSO was involved in a pursuit following an attempted felony stop. The suspect rammed a DCSO marked unit causing injury to a deputy. Deputy should be ok and suspect in custody. (Source: Twitter/ @dcsheriff) DCSO was involved in a pursuit following an attempted felony stop. The suspect rammed a DCSO marked unit causing injury to a deputy. Deputy should be ok and suspect in custody. (Source: Twitter/ @dcsheriff)

At least five sheriff’s deputies have been shot and one confirmed dead after a suspect shot at them in suburban Denver on Sunday, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office via Twitter. They also said two civilians have also been shot by the suspect. However, the suspect has been shot and is believed to be dead.

The deputies were wounded after being called to the scene of a domestic disturbance in that area. The DC Sheriff’s Office said via its Twitter account that shots were fired in the course of the investigation and “multiple” deputies were injured. The shooting happened at the Copper Canyon Apartments in Highlands Ranch. The landscaped apartment complex is 16 miles (28 kilometres) south of Denver.

Residents in the vicinity were advised to stay inside and avoid exterior walls and windows. “During the Investigation, shots were fired and multiple deputies were injured. No status on the deputies and no status on civilian injuries. Please avoid this area,” the sheriff’s office tweeted.

Law enforcement agencies including the Parker Police Department, the Lone Tree Police Department, the Castle Rock Police Department and the Colorado State Patrol were lending assistance, they added in a tweet.

“DCSO was involved in a pursuit following an attempted felony stop. The suspect rammed a DCSO marked unit causing injury to a deputy. Deputy should be ok and suspect in custody.”

