Democratic Party expresses concern over Donald Trump’s foreign policy

The opposition Democratic party has expressed concerns over the Trump administration’s foreign policy amid reports that the US President did not have a cordial phone conversation with the leaders of Mexico and Australia. “Yesterday’s reports regarding President Trump’s phone calls with the Prime Minister of Australia and the President of Mexico ought to worry all Americans,” said House Democratic Whip Steny H Hoyer. “These reports only add to a picture of an administration deeply incompetent on matters of foreign policy and national security, exacerbating the fears many Americans now have for our nation’s safety in the wake of the dangerous Muslim ban that plays into the hands of ISIS,” he said.

Australia and Mexico are both key partners with whom the United States has abundant trade, maintains important people-to-people ties, and partners on a host of international efforts, including the war on drugs and limiting the growing influence of China in the Pacific, Hoyer said.

“Trump needs to recognise the importance of our alliances and foreign partnerships to our security and to our economic strength — things he claims to be his top priorities, but he has consistently undermined both,” he said. Hoyer yesterday spoke with Australian Ambassador Joe Hockey to reiterate the importance of strong ties.

“I urge the President to apologise both to Prime Minister (Malcolm) Turnbull and to President Pena Nieto for his childish behaviour, which embarrasses our country and hinders America’s ability to lead in the world,” Hoyer said.