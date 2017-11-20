Delhiites wake up to clear, bright morning

Express photo by Abhinav Saha Express photo by Abhinav Saha

The national capital woke up to a clear and bright morning on Monday with the minimum temperature settling around 14 degrees Celsius, reports news agency PTI.

There was a distinct nip in the air as cold north-westerly winds have started blowing across the city, weather officials said. The city’s air quality index, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), was in the ‘very poor’ category.

The minimum temperature was two notches above the season’s average. The weather office has forecast a high of 23 degrees Celsius during the day. Relative humidity was 62 percent at 8.30 am.

On Sunday, the minimum temperature had settled at 14.6 degrees Celsius while the maximum was 24.5 degrees Celsius.

