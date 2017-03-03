Civil, military cooperation in Pakistan’s interest: Minister

Pakistan’s enemies want to see a “cleavage” in the relationship between civil and military leadership, but it is crucial to maintain healthy ties between the two. (Representational Image) Pakistan’s enemies want to see a “cleavage” in the relationship between civil and military leadership, but it is crucial to maintain healthy ties between the two. (Representational Image)

Pakistan’s enemies want to see a “cleavage” in the relationship between civil and military leadership, but maintaining healthy ties between the two is in the interest of the country, the interior minister on Thursday said. In his address to military officers at the National Defence University at Islamabad, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said: “Better civil-military relations as of today are in the interest of Pakistan and delivering desired results.”

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

“The enemies of Pakistan always want to see cleavage in this relation for their ulterior ends,” he said.

Security is a multi-pronged and multi-dimensional issue and Pakistan faces many challenges that require joint efforts by all organs of the state, Khan said, adding that the security situation in the country was better that in 2013.

“Today’s improved law & order situation is the result of our joint efforts and every institution of the state has contributed towards this improvement,” he was quoted as saying in a statement issued by his office.

Khan said the Pakistan’s enemy has been weakened but not completely eliminated and “there is now an unholy alliance between our internal and external enemies”.