Death toll rises to 25 in flash flood in China

The death toll on Wednesday rose to 25 in a flash flood which hit a village following heavy rains in China’s southwest Sichuan province, authorities said. Authorities today recovered the body of the last missing person.

Four persons were also injured in the flood which struck at around 6 AM (local time) on Tuesday in Puge county’s Gengdi village in Liangshan Yi autonomous prefecture, state-run Xinhua news agency quoted an official as saying.

Over 200 rescue workers participated in the search for survivors. Relief goods including tents, quilts and clothes have been sent for the affected residents.

