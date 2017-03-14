Elections 2017
  • Death toll reaches 72 in Ethiopia landfill collapse: Reports

Death toll reaches 72 in Ethiopia landfill collapse: Reports

Officials say they have already relocated hundreds of people from the landfill, where waste-pickers salvaged items to make a living and others found inexpensive housing.

By: AP | Addis Ababa | Published:March 14, 2017 7:32 pm

The death toll has risen to 72 after Saturday’s collapse of a mountain of garbage in a landfill outside Ethiopia’s capital, state broadcaster EBC reported on Tuesday. Many victims were women and children as makeshift homes inside the Koshe landfill were buried in debris. It is not clear how the collapse occurred.

Watch what else is making news:

Officials say they have already relocated hundreds of people from the landfill, where waste-pickers salvaged items to make a living and others found inexpensive housing. Ethiopia has declared three days of national mourning that will be observed as of tomorrow. The first funerals of victims began Monday.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Mar 14: Latest News