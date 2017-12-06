Death toll reaches 234, 400 injured in Yemen clashes

Supporters of Shiite Houthi rebels attend a rally in Sanaa, Yemen, Tuesday. The killing of Yemen’s ex-President Ali Abdullah Saleh by the country’s Shiite rebels on Monday, as their alliance crumbled, has thrown the nearly three-year civil war into unpredictable new chaos. (AP Photo) Supporters of Shiite Houthi rebels attend a rally in Sanaa, Yemen, Tuesday. The killing of Yemen’s ex-President Ali Abdullah Saleh by the country’s Shiite rebels on Monday, as their alliance crumbled, has thrown the nearly three-year civil war into unpredictable new chaos. (AP Photo)

Death toll from week-long clashes in the Yemeni capital Sanaa has increased to 234 people, while 400 others were wounded, including 383 severely injured, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) for the Middle East said on Tuesday. “Our ICRC teams are now doing all they can to supply hospitals with medicines, surgical materials and fuel,” Xinhua news agency quoted Robert Mardini, Regional Director of the ICRC’s tweet as saying.

On Monday, dominant Houthi fighters killed former President Ali Abdullah Saleh, his relatives and his senior aides after three days of deadly street clashes between Houthi movement and Saleh’s armed loyalists in Sanaa. Officials at Saudi-backed Saleh’s party vowed to revenge their leader’s death and to continue fighting against Iranian-aligned Houthis.

The clashes first erupted a week ago after Saleh’s loyalists prevented Houthis from entering a Saleh-run mosque to secure a nearby religious celebration organised by the group in Sabeen Square in central Sanaa.

The clashes then intensified and turned into street fighting after Saleh on Saturday announced disengagement of his alliance with the Houthis and declared war against them, citing allegedly “Houthi assaults on his family members.” Hours after Houthis announced the death of Saleh, the Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi made a televised speech, saying his group had “foiled a plot by ex-president Saleh to involve all Yemeni people in armed chaos.”

Houthi leader also accused Saleh of backing a Saudi-led military coalition. Meanwhile, the Saudi-led coalition warplanes have since launched over 30 airstrikes on positions of Houthis inside and outside Sanaa, with no reports of casualties.

