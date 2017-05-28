Death toll from Sri Lanka floods rises to 126

Sri Lankans watch military rescue efforts at the site of a landslide in Bellana village in Kalutara district, Sri Lanka. Mudslides and floods triggered by heavy rains in Sri Lanka killed more than a dozen people with four others missing. (AP Photo) Sri Lankans watch military rescue efforts at the site of a landslide in Bellana village in Kalutara district, Sri Lanka. Mudslides and floods triggered by heavy rains in Sri Lanka killed more than a dozen people with four others missing. (AP Photo)

The death toll from Sri Lanka’s worst floods since 2003 on Sunday rose to 126, as security forces and rescuers stepped up search and rescue operations after weather condition improved and floodwaters receded. Around 4,23,068 people belonging to 1,09,773 families were affected in 15 districts due to the flood situation, the Disaster Management Centre said.

According to the Centre, 126 people were killed and 97 remained missing while 1,00,924 people belonging to 24,374 families were shifted to 304 safe locations.

“Although the heavy rainy condition has reduced temporary, showery conditions are likely to enhance again over south-western part of the island from 29th May 2017,” the Meteorological Department said.

Stranded Sri Lankans wait for transport in a submerged house at Agalawatte in Kalutara district, Sri Lanka, Saturday, May 27, 2017. (AP Photo)

Hence windy condition is expected to continue over the sea areas. These winds can be strengthened during the showers, it said.

The fishing community in the country have been alerted about the condition.

Sri Lanka’s tri-forces personnel including more than 1,000 Army troops were engaged in the rescue and relief operations. India was the first country to respond yesterday to the grave situation and it dispatched three Navy ships with emergency supplies to help Sri Lanka in the rescue and relief operations.

INS Kirch diverted to Colombo to render immediate assistance in flood relief operations. Two more Indian Navy ships — INS Shardul and INS Jalashwa — have also left for Sri Lanka with relief materials including food medicines and water.

The flooding is the worst since May 2003 when 250 people were killed and 10,000 homes destroyed after a similarly powerful Southwest monsoon, officials had said.

Last year, more than 100 people were killed in a massive landslide in the country.

