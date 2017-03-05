Reports: Member of Iran’s nuclear negotiation team indicted

A spokesman for Iran’s judiciary says it has issued an indictment for a member of the team that negotiated its nuclear deal with world powers. (Representational Image) A spokesman for Iran’s judiciary says it has issued an indictment for a member of the team that negotiated its nuclear deal with world powers. (Representational Image)

A spokesman for Iran’s judiciary says it has issued an indictment for a member of the team that negotiated its nuclear deal with world powers. Iran’s official IRNA news agency quoted judiciary spokesman Gholamhosein Mohseni Ejehi on Sunday as saying a court would need to decide what to do with the indictment. Ejehi did not directly name the team member who had been indicted, nor did he explain what charges the indictment carried. However, he acknowledged the member was a dual national.

In August, hard-line news outlets said authorities detained a dual Iranian-Canadian national, Abdolrasoul Dorri Esfahani, who reportedly worked as a member of a parallel team focusing on lifting economic sanctions as part of the deal.

Canadian officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.