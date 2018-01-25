Davos rhetoric on free trade not often matched by action: UK PM Theresa May

British Prime Minister Theresa May. (AP Photo) British Prime Minister Theresa May. (AP Photo)

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday said the UK will continue to be an advocate of free trade even after moving out of the European Union but lamented that all the rhetoric by the international community here at the WEF is not matched by necessary actions. Delivering a special address at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting, May said global growth continues to improve since she came here last year and that is a reason for optimism.

However, there is a need to act decisively to help people benefit from global growth and help them secure the jobs of tomorrow, she said. “As we leave the European Union, the UK will continue to be advocates of free trade. But there is much more to be done by international community. Too much of rhetoric on free trade here in Davos is not matched by the necessary actions,” May said.

Speaking a day before US President Donald Trump addresses the WEF, May also said that while Amazons and Alibabas have grown into global giants, the WTO is yet to make sufficient progress on necessary trade pacts. “Technology raises new and profound challenges. We need to harness the potential of technology whilst addressing these concerns,” she said.

About UK, she said her country will remain the best place to start and grow a business even after leaving the European Union. “I am clear that every country must support rules for free and fair international trade. We also must ensure no one is left out from getting the benefits of free trade. We also must ensure that the interest of our future generations is safe,” she said.

