Dangerous to advocate confrontation, Chinese envoy tells US

Chinese Ambassador to the US Cui Tiankai has said that it would be dangerous to advocate confrontation and instead expressed confidence that common interest and dialogue would outgrow any friction between the two nations. “It’s certainly paranoid to fear that a China that follows its own path of development would be confrontational to the US. And it’s dangerous to advocate any strategy for confrontation (against China),” Xinhua quoted Cui as saying at the Spring Festival reception in the Chinese Embassy on Tuesday.

“It would be wishful thinking to believe that some political or cultural genetic engineering could be done to change China’s DNA,” he said. The Sino-US relationship “should be characterised by overall cooperation. Friendly competition…but no confrontation,” Cui said. “We will continue to have differences between us, but our growing common interests are far more important… The need for cooperation will far outweigh any differences… Dialogues will lead us to solutions,” Cui said.

Noting that the Chinese new year will be the Year of the Dog, Cui said “dogs are seen as loyal, sincere, and trusting companions in both Chinese and the western cultures. I believe such virtues are equally essential for relations between countries”.

US Senator Shelley Capito of West Virginia, who attended the event, said. “Our state is really excited about the investment that’s going to come from China and we think it’s going to be a game changer.” She was referring to a $83.7 billion investment pledge China has made during Trump’s state visit to Beijing in 2017. More than 700 people attended the event, including US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross.

